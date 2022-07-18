Failure to repair dilapidated link road | BDC Chairman Khari, over 20 PRI representatives resign

Meanwhile DC Ramban stated that he had asked the BDC Khari and other PRI members to reconsider their decision to tender resignation.

“The matter of dilapidated condition of Khari road, including sinking of its stretch at Hernihal, has been taken up by the district administration with the IRCON authorities seeking its immediate repairs and maintenance. We took up the matter again today with the concerned authorities with the request to redress the genuine grievance of locals immediately,” he said.

Earlier, in their resignation to the DEO Ramban, the PRI representatives stated that they as PRI members of Khari Mahu Mangit were tendering en masse resignation against the nonchalant behaviour of “government departments and IRCON” towards the repair of “Nachilana-Khari to Mandakbass road which has been in poor condition for the last fifteen years.”

“Nachilana to Khari road is the only approach road for Khari Mahu Mangit catering to an approximate population of 50000. The road has been used by IRCON for the last 15 years or so but has never been repaired,” they alleged.