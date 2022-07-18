Failure to repair dilapidated link road | BDC Chairman Khari, over 20 PRI representatives resign

Jammu: In a significant development, BDC chairman Khari in Ramban district along with over 20 PRI representatives on Monday tendered their resignations to the District Development Commissioner to register their protest against “nonchalant approach of IRCON and the UT administration towards their long pending demand to repair a crucial link road.”
However, DC Ramban Mussarat Islam, while appreciating their genuine concern, has requested to the enraged PRI representatives to reconsider their decision with the assertion that the matter will yet again be taken up with the IRCON authorities.
Block Development Council (BDC) chairman Khari Sajad Hussain joined by other Sarpanchs and Panchs, while talking to media, stated that it was dilly-dallying tactic of the administration towards their long pending demand to repair and maintain Nachilana-Khari to Mandakbass link road, lying in dilapidated condition for the last fifteen years, which forced the PRI representatives to assert themselves in this manner (by tendering resignation).
“See, after exhausting all the avenues and approaching every possible authority at the helm of affairs, we had no option but to resign as people’s elected representatives. Along with me, six Sarpanchs, 5 Naib Sarpanchs and 11 Panchs - all PRIs of Khari Mahu-Mangit have submitted our resignation to the District Election Officer (DC Ramban). Our status was in question as those elected us were throwing posers to us as to why we were not able to get a small stretch of road repaired. Our umpteen requests and representations have failed to move the IRCON authorities and the UT administration. So we have submitted our resignation to the District Development Commissioner Ramban, who forwarded it to the ADC,” Sajad said. BDC Khari comprises 12 Panchayats.
“Now, we will wait for the DDC’s response. Every time, whenever we approach the concerned authorities they try to buy time with a dilly-dallying tactic. Today also, DC asked us to reconsider our decision while seeking two days’ time. We were told that the matter was taken up with the IRCON. But now for us as PRI (Panchayati Raj Institutions) representatives, we have no answers to the genuine questions of those who elected us,” he said.
Meanwhile DC Ramban stated that he had asked the BDC Khari and other PRI members to reconsider their decision to tender resignation.
“The matter of dilapidated condition of Khari road, including sinking of its stretch at Hernihal, has been taken up by the district administration with the IRCON authorities seeking its immediate repairs and maintenance. We took up the matter again today with the concerned authorities with the request to redress the genuine grievance of locals immediately,” he said.
Earlier, in their resignation to the DEO Ramban, the PRI representatives stated that they as PRI members of Khari Mahu Mangit were tendering en masse resignation against the nonchalant behaviour of “government departments and IRCON” towards the repair of “Nachilana-Khari to Mandakbass road which has been in poor condition for the last fifteen years.”
“Nachilana to Khari road is the only approach road for Khari Mahu Mangit catering to an approximate population of 50000. The road has been used by IRCON for the last 15 years or so but has never been repaired,” they alleged.
According to them, PWD, BRO and IRCON have been passing the buck to each other. “But none has bothered to repair it. In the meanwhile, a large portion of the road washed away. A good stretch of it at Hernihal is sinking. Big potholes have emerged on the road as load carriers carrying heavy machinery of the construction company ply almost on a daily basis,” they added.