‘Faith healer’ arrested for beating woman to death in Shopian

In a video, circulated online, the mother of the deceased woman said that the 'faith healer' beat his daughter and stomped on her feet. "She screamed for help and when I rushed to save her, the 'faith healer' also beat me", she alleged.

She said that after her daughter fell unconscious, she was rushed to District Hospital Kulgam, where she died.

A police official said that the 'faith healer' identified as Zakir Ahmad Naik, a resident of Sangdan Qazigund along with the husband and brother of the deceased were arrested. He said that a case was registered and investigation initiated.