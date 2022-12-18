FALLING MONUMENT, RELUCTANT RUINS, AND GOVT APATHY | Mughal-era Ganderbal monument in ruins

Ganderbal: A Mughal-era monument in Ganderbal district that should have been looked after by the Archeological Survey of India, Waqf Board or the administration is in shambles.

Popularly known as Malshahbagh Masjid at Malshahibagh area in Ganderbal, the monument is believed to have been built by Dara Shikoh in the memory of his spiritual master and saint Mullah Shah Badakhshi.

The place was used for prayers and gatherings during the Mughal era.

The monument stands in the midst of a few hundred kanal land of orchards owned by the Waqf Board, which is also the custodian of the monument.