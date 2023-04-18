False cockpit warning: Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi

New Delhi: A Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after a false warning, the airline spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"On April 18, a SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated the cockpit," the spokesperson said. According to the SpiceJet spokesperson, the light was later extinguished upon actions taken by the flight captain.

"Before landing, all operational parameters were observed to be normal and the aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally," the spokesperson said.