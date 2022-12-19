Family of Ganderbal youth, who died last year, accuses Police of indifference; demands reinvestigation

Srinagar: Alleging biased investigation and favouritism, a family of Wangat, Ganderbal Monday demanded re-investigation into the death of their kin last year.
On May 2, 2021, Javed Ahmad Mir, 24, son of Ghulam Nabi Mir, who was running a Khidmat Centre went missing following which his body was recovered after 39 days of searching.
Family Version
Javed’s family members said that he was taken to Naranag, Kangan for catching fish under a premeditated plan by the accused and killed under mysterious circumstances on May 2, 2021.
Javed’s father Ghulam Nabi Mir alleged that he had filed a complaint for registration of FIR against the accused at Police Station Kangan and also provided circumstance evidence but instead of registering FIR, Police started inquest proceedings.
He said that he was not satisfied with the investigation.
Mir said that Police after going to the crime scene said that the cause of the death was due to the bear attack on the deceased but after 39 days when the body was recovered no injury marks were present on the body.
Mir said that the body was recovered in Trangail area of Ganderbal district, 8 km from the place where he had gone missing.
Mir said that the pathology report had shown that his son had a head injury and the outcome of the FSL report was that he had not consumed any poisonous substance.
“If he was taken away by the wild bear, why was there no injury,” Mir questioned demanding re-investigation of the case.
He said that once the body was fished out, Police detained his friends and few other people.
“They were released after six days,” Mir said.
He said that Police had started inquest proceedings.
“This is a murder and there should be a through probe,” Mir said and alleged that even during the investigation, his forged signatures had been made.
“It was a completely a biased investigation by the Special Investigation Team,” he said.
Police Version
Police said that on May 2, 2021, Police station Kangan received information that in the morning Javed along with two of his friends went to the upper reaches of Naranag, Guru Naala, for fishing and Javed was attacked by a bear.
Police said that it was reported that while his two friends had escaped the bear attack, the bear had taken Javed with it.
Police said that after 39 days on June 9, Javed’s body was found by his two close relatives and Police Station Kangan started the inquest proceedings into his death.
“After completing the legal formalities the body of the deceased was handed over to the family for last rites. Police summoned the two persons accompanying the deceased as suspects and interrogated them for clues. Nothing substantial as a cause of death was tracked and even after CDR analysis no clues could be struck,” Police said. “Since Javed’s father was not satisfied with the investigation, a SIT was formed by Police on August 10, 2021.“
Police said that detailed questionnaires were sent to the Health Department and Forest Department to get some clues and information.
“Even magisterial order to Whatsapp was obtained by the SIT to trace clues from the Whatsapp number in use of the deceased,” Police said.
It said that the post mortem report revealed antemortem drowning following which the suspects were subjected to narco analysis at an FSL outside J&K.
“The narco analysis also ruled out any foul play by anyone in Javed’s death,” Police said.