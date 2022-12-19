Family of Ganderbal youth, who died last year, accuses Police of indifference; demands reinvestigation

Javed’s father Ghulam Nabi Mir alleged that he had filed a complaint for registration of FIR against the accused at Police Station Kangan and also provided circumstance evidence but instead of registering FIR, Police started inquest proceedings.

He said that he was not satisfied with the investigation.

Mir said that Police after going to the crime scene said that the cause of the death was due to the bear attack on the deceased but after 39 days when the body was recovered no injury marks were present on the body.

Mir said that the body was recovered in Trangail area of Ganderbal district, 8 km from the place where he had gone missing.

Mir said that the pathology report had shown that his son had a head injury and the outcome of the FSL report was that he had not consumed any poisonous substance.

“If he was taken away by the wild bear, why was there no injury,” Mir questioned demanding re-investigation of the case.

He said that once the body was fished out, Police detained his friends and few other people.

“They were released after six days,” Mir said.

He said that Police had started inquest proceedings.

“This is a murder and there should be a through probe,” Mir said and alleged that even during the investigation, his forged signatures had been made.

“It was a completely a biased investigation by the Special Investigation Team,” he said.