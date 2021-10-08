Family of slain sumo association president holds protest

Srinagar: Family members of Mohammad Shafi Lone, who was shot dead by gunmen on Wednesday in Bandipora staged a protest for justice.
Lone, a resident of Naidkhai village headed a Sumo association in the area.
The family assembled at Press Colony here and demanded that culprits should be brought to book. They alleged that their son was killed in cold blood due to “the Sumo association rivalry”.
“I got a call from my son at Magrib (evening). He told me that he was shot by his associates. He named all the people who were involved. Most of them are arrested. We applaud the police action but we want swift justice and also want police to investigate about the weapon which was used to kill my son,” said Habibullah Lone.
He also said that recently his son was made president of Sumo association in the area. “There was an issue going on related to that as many did not want him as president. We are sure it is about the same issue and we want police to bring culprits to the book,” he added.