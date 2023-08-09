Farmers in Sagam anticipate change in fortunes as Mushkibudji gets GI tag

Anantnag: As Mushkibuji, a fragrant rice variety, grown in Sagam village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district received the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag, the farmers associated with its cultivation are ecstatic.

The tag was granted to this product on Tuesday after a long legal process.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) said, “It really is great news for the farming community as it is likely to help in boosting the production of Mushkubudji.”

Ahmad, a postgraduate and a native farmer of Sagam, has been cultivating Mushkibuji on 9 kanal of his agriculture land.

“Packaging and marketing were the major challenges we were confronting. The counterfeit variety was being sold in the market ruining our reputation. But now with GI tagging this will stop,” he said.

The other farmers Greater Kashmir spoke to were also jubilant.

“The higher prices of aromatic rice limit its consumption to special occasions like weddings and festivals. But now we hope that we are able to take this precious variety to national and international markets,” said Haji Abdul Qadir, another farmer and a member of FPO.