Farooq Abdullah backs NC’s 2 memoranda to Delimitation Commission

Srinagar: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that two units of the party having submitted separate memorandums to the Delimitation Commission was because “issues pertaining to Jammu are different as compared to those in Kashmir”.

Abdullah was speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to his mother Begum Akbar Jehan at her mausoleum on the occasion of her 21st death anniversary.

“Jammu has separate issues, while Kashmir has separate issues. Why are you worried?” the NC president told reporters when asked about the criticism by some quarters that the party's proposal to the Commission in Jammu echoed the BJP demands “in framing a new criterion to delimit constituencies”.