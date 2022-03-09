Farooq Abdullah chairs NC’s CWC meet

Srinagar: The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the National Conference (NC) Wednesday condemned the series of blasts in Srinagar and Udhampur and said that the escalating levels of violence in J&K was alarming and contrary to the claims of the government about the return of peace to the region.
The CWC presided over by NC President Farooq Abdullah at the party’s headquarters in Srinagar also sought to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his much-touted ‘Dil Ki Doori Aur Dilli Se Doori’ remark at an All Party Meet in New Delhi in June 2021 saying nothing much had been done towards achieving that end.
“Neither hearts were connected nor was the distance bridged between J&K and Delhi,” the CWC said and regretted that the meeting did not translate into any concrete steps and follow up by the Centre.
It said that the much-touted promises on employment generation, development, and investment had proven hollow.
The CWC condemned the muzzling of the press and called upon the government to release all incarcerated journalists.
It reiterated to fight using all peaceful, legal, and democratic means to have the changes of August 5, 2019 reversed.
The CWC said that there could be no trade-off between the political aspirations and development needs of the people and that both should go hand in hand.
The CWC meeting was attended by NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani and Ratan Lal Gupta, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi (Uri), Mian Altaf Ahmad, Mubarak Gul, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzaan, Ajay Sadhotra, Shameema Firdous, Sakina Itoo, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Mir Saifullah, Aga Mehmood, Ram Paul, Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Javed Rana, A G Malik, Bimla Luthra, Lakshmi Dutta, Chaman Lal Gupta and Imran Nabi Dar.