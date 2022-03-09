Farooq Abdullah chairs NC’s CWC meet

Srinagar: The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the National Conference (NC) Wednesday condemned the series of blasts in Srinagar and Udhampur and said that the escalating levels of violence in J&K was alarming and contrary to the claims of the government about the return of peace to the region.

The CWC presided over by NC President Farooq Abdullah at the party’s headquarters in Srinagar also sought to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his much-touted ‘Dil Ki Doori Aur Dilli Se Doori’ remark at an All Party Meet in New Delhi in June 2021 saying nothing much had been done towards achieving that end.