Farooq Abdullah distances himself from PDP’s demand for LG’s resignation

Bandipora: National Conference president and MP from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday distanced himself from the People’s Democratic Party’s demand for resignation of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over civilian killings in Kashmir.

"We have no stand over the demand for resignation of LG," Farooq Abdullah told media persons in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday where he was for a condolence meeting of a party colleague at Ajas village.

The PDP had on Friday demanded the resignation of LG Manoj Sinha over recent civilian killings by militants in J&K.

"For not being able to protect the people, for the worsening situation and for working against the people, the PDP demands that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has no moral authority to continue and he should resign. He has failed in his work to provide security and development,” PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari told media persons a few days ago.