Farooq Abdullah hoists tricolour at his residence

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah Monday hoisted the tricolour at his residence in Srinagar.

A statement of NC issued here said that after hoisting the tricolour at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar, he said, “Independence Day is significant as it celebrates the valour and spirit of the freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and countless others. They fought the yoke of British imperialism with utmost valour and zeal and won independence for the country. Our nation has come a long way since and made fast strides in every sector, and there is much more to achieve.”

It said that the function was attended by his staff and security personnel.