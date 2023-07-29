Farooq Abdullah participates in Zadibal procession

Srinagar: Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Saturday participated in the Youm-e-Ashura procession and provided refreshments to the mourners on the occasion.

A statement of NC issued here said that interacting with the mourners on the occasion, Abdullah, the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, stressed on unity in Ummah.

“Hold fast, all together, by the rope of Allah, and be not divided amongst yourselves. May Allah help us live the ideals of Imam Hussain (AS). I see no way of achieving anything for J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty and unemployment,” the three-time chief minister said.

“Attempts will be made to divide us. Therefore it becomes all the more important for us to strive for unity, if at all we want to bequeath a peaceful and prosperous future to our next generations. It’s heart-warming to see how the people cutting across all sections of our society have kept the flame of unity burning. We have to stop seeing ourselves as Hindu- Muslim, Shia-Sunni, Barelvi-Deobandi. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems let alone restoration of our abridged constitutional and democratic rights.”

NC’s local unit of Zadibal constituency led by NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq had set up the refreshment point.