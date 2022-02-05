Farooq Abdullah slams draft report

Abdullah, who is Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar parliamentary seat, also made it clear that the party is now engaged in formulating a detailed response to this report and also exploring other options to challenge the entire process.

One of the five Associate members of the Commission, the NC leader said the report was received on Friday night and "I am in the process of reading it in detail. But from whatever I have seen, we at the National Conference completely reject this report."

Abdullah, who has been the chief minister of the state thrice besides being a union minister, said, "There is no political, administrative and social logic that justifies these recommendations".