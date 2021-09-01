Farooq debunks BJP claim, asks why its activists getting killed

Jammu: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah today debunked the BJP claim about ‘all is well in Jammu and Kashmir’, saying if so, how come even its activists were being killed in unfortunate militancy violence.

Addressing a day-long interactive session with the National

Conference functionaries of the Jammu province at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, Farooq dwelt upon the overall scenario and also discussed the party affairs with senior colleagues.

He made a special reference to the acts of violence against the elected representatives and called for adequate security to those elected to Panchayat Raj Institutions, as, he said, they were required to visit their areas for the purposes of development and to listen to the people. Their security should not be jeopardized, he cautioned.

The National Conference president said the people; especially the youth, were encountered with numerous problems as the promises proved just a hoax. “The unemployment is on the rise and the educated unemployed are undergoing a phase of despair. The trend is needed to be arrested by opening up vistas of opportunities in terms of employment generation and recruitment on the fast track basis,” he stated.

Farooq, however, expressed optimism about things changing for the better in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the National Conference would have to play a vital role in this regard. He called for further rejuvenating the party at the grass-roots level and enhancing the public outreach at all levels. He said the National Conference cadre would have to get further activated to meet the challenges. “Dejected and disillusioned people are looking towards the National Conference with hope and we have to prepare ourselves to meet their aspirations,” he said and asked the functionaries to mobilize workers for identifying the problems and agitating these at appropriate fora.

“We are passing through most difficult times and there is a crucial need of maintaining guard against polarizing forces by upholding our unity,” NC president said adding that division of the society was inimical to party’s glorious ethos. He said practicing hate was a new low in politics that would bring one segment of society face to face against another which was detrimental for amity and brotherhood.

National Conference president said the onus would lie on youth to sensitize the people against divisive politics being injected into the polity thus vitiating the atmosphere with sinister objectives.

Besides vice president Omar Abdullah, those present in the meeting included provincial president Devender Singh Rana, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Salathia, Rattan Lal Gupta, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Bukhari, Abdul Gani Malik, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Jagjeevan Lal, Babu Rampaul, Sheikh Abdul Rehman, Qazi Jalal Ud Din, Brij Mohan Sharma, T S Wazir, Dr. Chaman Lal Bhagat, Haji Mohammed Hussain, Master Noor Hussain, Bushan Lal Bhat, Bimla Luthra, Vijay Laxmi Dutta, Ajaz Jan, Sajjad Shaheen besides others.

The provincial functionaries spoke on the occasion and discussed affairs of the party in detail.