Farooq defends his father’s decision to support accession with India

Dr Abdullah stated that his love for Golf will always remain with him. “If I am alive it is only because of Golf, otherwise I would have been dead by now,”he said. The NC President told media persons not to ask him provocative questions at this age. “I lose my cool and hit right, left and centre,”he said.

To a question, that NC Members of Parliament (MPs) are not usually raising important issues in Parliament, Dr Farooq said they should be appreciated for speaking in Parliament as they are being considered “ anti-national.” “We have to follow the set procedure there and cannot violate it,”he said.

He alleged that the Kashmir Files film has been made to target him and to launch a disinformation campaign against him.

Omar Abdullah, who was also present, said “unprecedented uncertainty” is prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir. “Nobody knows what is going to happen and what is in store the next day,”he said. NC Vice President alleged that people are being disempowered with every passing day and political leaders cannot sit silent. “We have our role and we are playing it,”he said.