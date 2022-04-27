Farooq Lone appointed interim JKPSC chairman

Jammu: J&K Government on Wednesday appointed Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS (retired) member of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) as its interim chairman with effect from April 24, 2022.

As per GAD order, his appointment as interim chairman has been made by the J&K Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 and S O 3937 (E) dated October 31, 2019, read with order issued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the proclamation issued by the President dated October 31, 2019 and all other provisions enabling in this behalf.