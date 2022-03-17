Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari greet people on Shab-e-Baraat

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah Thursday greeted people on Shab-e-Baraat, hoping the day brings peace and prosperity to the region.
A statement of NC issued here calling Shab-e-Baraat the night of forgiveness and atonement, said the duo extended greetings to the people and prayed for peace and prosperity in J&K. The NC president, vice president, and general secretary also extended greetings to the people on the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Zainuddin Wali Reshi (RA) of Ashmuqam.
Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has also greeted people on Shab-e-Barat and hoped that the auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace and development in the state, said a party statement.
In his message, Bukhari described the occasion as an opportunity to seek Almighty Allah’s mercy and pray for peace and wellbeing of the entire humanity.
Bukhari said during the holy night of prayers, “we should vow to be compassionate and work towards strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, love and amity among the people.”