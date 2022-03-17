Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari greet people on Shab-e-Baraat

Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has also greeted people on Shab-e-Barat and hoped that the auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace and development in the state, said a party statement.

In his message, Bukhari described the occasion as an opportunity to seek Almighty Allah’s mercy and pray for peace and wellbeing of the entire humanity.

Bukhari said during the holy night of prayers, “we should vow to be compassionate and work towards strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, love and amity among the people.”