Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Patil

Jammu: AICC incharge J&K Affairs and MP Rajni Patil Tuesday stated that three former Chief Ministers of J&K viz., Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah representing National Conference, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti would join Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, scheduled to enter the UT from Lakhanpur on January 19.

She said that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rout, CPM leader Mohd Yousaf Tarigami, Muzaffar Shah from Awami National Conference besides several others would also walk with Rahul Gandhi during his ‘Yatra’ in J&K.

“Former Chief Minister and NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah, Sanjay Raut besides other leaders will join Yatra with Rahul Gandhi at Lakhanpur on January 19. Former minister Chowdhary Lal Singh is also likely to be there to welcome the Yatra. Another former Chief Minister and PDP supremo Mehboobaji too has confirmed to be part of the yatra. She has informed that her mother and daughter will also join. NC vice president Omar Abdullah, however, is supposed to join us after Yatra enters Kashmir,” she informed while addressing a press conference at party headquarter where around 60 leaders from DAP and other parties joined Congress today.