Fast-moving work under LG’s administration | 5 times higher than past, 60,000 plus projects completed in last 3 years

Srinagar: Over the last three years, the pace of execution of developmental schemes across Jammu and Kashmir has increased by five times on account of a resurgent institutional framework development by the present administration under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesman said Monday.

The spokesman in a statement issued here said that in the last two years, the government has endeavoured to develop areas that remained neglected till now.

He said that Dalits, tribals, and socio-economically backward classes had benefited from an equitable governance system of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said that J&K had achieved new horizons of success in the field of business, economy, education, culture as well as sports.

He said that J&K had positioned itself as a leader from a laggard in the world of progress and prosperity with the completion of over 60,000 development projects in the past three years.