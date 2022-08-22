Fast-moving work under LG’s administration | 5 times higher than past, 60,000 plus projects completed in last 3 years

Srinagar: Over the last three years, the pace of execution of developmental schemes across Jammu and Kashmir has increased by five times on account of a resurgent institutional framework development by the present administration under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesman said Monday.
The spokesman in a statement issued here said that in the last two years, the government has endeavoured to develop areas that remained neglected till now.
He said that Dalits, tribals, and socio-economically backward classes had benefited from an equitable governance system of Jammu and Kashmir.
The spokesman said that J&K had achieved new horizons of success in the field of business, economy, education, culture as well as sports.
He said that J&K had positioned itself as a leader from a laggard in the world of progress and prosperity with the completion of over 60,000 development projects in the past three years.
As per the official details, the district CAPEX budget has been increased four-fold to Rs 22,126 crore for the completion of various developmental projects.
“Grass root democratic institutions like Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been empowered to actively participate in the decision-making process to cater to the needs of common citizens. There are around 20,000 such works and projects under execution presently which have been solely identified by the people,” official data reveals.
According to the official documents, 66,724 development projects have been completed in J&K from 2019 to January 2022.
The breakup details stated that 9229 projects had been completed during 2018-19, 12,637 in 2019-20, and 21,943 during 2020-21, exhibiting a steep increase compared to previous years’ achievements while 22,975 works had been completed during the financial year 2021-22 till January 2022.
The records said that the “financial reforms and interventions” initiated by the Centre had facilitated the completion of such a long list of development projects within the set timelines in J&K.
“Authorisation of projects and resources allocation is made through Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (BEAMS), which is a real-time and paperless system. Through these interventions, J&K has witnessed an unprecedented rise in completion of development works and projects in three years,” the document reads.
Similarly, implementation of transformative reforms such as BEAMS which enable online budgetary process and timely release of funds against approved works, online submission of bills through J&K PaySys, Mandatory Administrative Approvals, Technical Sanctions, and e-Tendering, digital payments, GFR, GeM, and related measures had paced up the development works and brought J&K at par with any other progressive state across the country.
Apart from prioritising the newly-sanctioned works, the administration has also focused on languishing projects.
Meanwhile, JKIDFC, a unique model across the country, has achieved tremendous transparency with the incorporation of an online payment tracking mechanism, tender details, allotment information, and geo-tagging of all projects approved for funding under the languishing scheme of JKIDFC.
The J&K administration linked every project approved under JKIDFC with Google Earth for real-time monitoring which facilitated public viewing on the official website of JKIDFC.
The spokesman said that these measures had been taken to ensure the quality and timely completion of all these infrastructural projects languishing in J&K for a long time.