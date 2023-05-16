Fast pace of progress reviving agriculture and allied sectors: LG Sinha

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the fast pace of progress during the last three years was reviving agriculture and allied sectors.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan at Panchayat Harda Panzoo in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, he said, “The fast pace of progress in reviving agriculture and allied sector in the last three years gives us hope that more and more youth will be inspired to take up farming and we will be able to build a better future for our young generations.”

Sinha said that the orientation and training programme would enable seamless implementation of 29 projects of Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) and further strengthen agriculture and allied sectors to achieve the goal of inclusive growth.

“We have accorded higher priority than ever before on increasing the sustainability of farm livelihoods. The 29 projects being implemented under the HADP will ensure each one of our villages are seen as a centre of rural prosperity,” he said.