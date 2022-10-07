Month after repair, Ramban link road sinks again

The 22-km Kanga-Gandhri-Bathni link road remained closed for around two months after 200 meters of the road was washed away during heavy rains on June 21.

The damaged link road was tendered by the Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings) Ramban for temporary restoration.

The road was finally restored on August 17 after spending around Rs 13 lakh on it.

The locals of Ghandri said that the link road at the affected place, a few kilometres ahead of Gandhri block headquarters, was slide prone.