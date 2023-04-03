Father held for murdering 8-year-old daughter in Kupwara

“He drove his vehicle further to Her-Khurhama near a transformer, where he halted the vehicle. There, out of mental anguish due to domestic issues with his wife, he suffocated his girl for around 2-3 minutes, as a result of which (she) died on spot. Iqbal drove back to Harden Crossing, where he parked his vehicle to the side, and with the body of (girl) in his arms, he reached the fire-wood shed next to his uncle’s house around 8:30 pm, the SSP said. “Iqbal placed the body in the firewood shed with chest facing upwards and then using the knife he slit her throat, so that the inmates of the houses adjacent to the firewood shed are put to blame, saving his skin.”

Manhas said that since the knife was not sharp, and as his hands were trembling out of fear and remorse, when he placed the knife on the throat and began to cut, it slid down & the throat was slit below the first mark.

The SSP said that blood gushed out and its spatters got on his hands, sleeves, and the bottom part of his pants, as he was in bent-position with the hands and legs close to the body while carrying out the inhumane act of slitting the throat around 8:40 pm.

“Iqbal left the crime scene, and then cleaned the knife and his hands in the stagnated water outside the fire-wood shed, next to the bathroom. He then proceeded to the vehicle and parked it at its usual location. Thereafter, he left for home, where he kept the knife back into the kitchen, and put on his Pheran. On seeing him without the girl, panic gripped the family and the family began searching for the girl,” Manhas said. “During the course of time, Iqbal along with few other persons reached Police Post Khurhama in his vehicle to lodge a missing report of the girl. During investigations, several suspects were zeroed in. Subsequently, a finger of suspicion tilted towards the family and during cross checking, the girl’s father started to emerge as prime suspect. Consequently, Iqbal confessed to the crime.”