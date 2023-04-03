Father held for murdering 8-year-old daughter in Kupwara

Kupwara: Days after the gruesome murder of an eight-year-old girl in Zab Khurhama area of Lolab, Police on Monday said that the minor was killed by her own father after he confessed to the crime in the investigation.
The incident occurred last Wednesday after the throat-slit body of the victim was recovered.
The news sent shockwaves across Kashmir with many demanding strict action against the accused.
Talking to reporters here, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said that the accused Muhammad Iqbal Khatana was taken into Police custody for questioning after the girl’s body was recovered.
“During interrogation, he confessed to the gruesome crime. He first strangulated the 8-year-old girl before slitting her throat,” Manhas said.
The SSP said that on the fateful day, “Iqbal, a driver of a passenger vehicle reached home from daily work at around 4:15 pm. Between 4:15 to 6 pm he finished doing household work. At around 6:30, he had a heated argument with his wife (Nageena Begum), with whom his relationship has been strained for the past one year and the couple has often witnessed arguments, which resulted in minor scuffles as well. Showkat Khatana, brother of Iqbal reached home at around 6:15 pm and was also present when the couple again exchanged heated arguments, and at around 6:40, estranged Iqbal went to the kitchen, hid the kitchen-knife in his bosom, and left the house saying that he had to fix his punctured tyre.”
Manhas said that actually Iqbal intended to kill himself.
“The minor girl (deceased-child) followed her father and asked for 5 Rupees, and Iqbal gave him a Rs 10 note,” the SSP said.
“Iqbal’s wife also followed him up to the courtyard, however the minor girl followed her father up to the main-road. Nageena Begum, Showket, Asif Khatana (Iqbal’s cousin), and Salam Din Khatana (Iqbal’s uncle) had all witnessed the girl following her father up to the main road, wherefrom she was no-longer visible, due to the line of sight obstruction as the main road is on the higher ground,” Manhas said. “Iqbal took the girl in his vehicle, and reached Harden Road (crossing), then to Sewer through the link road and at 7:15 pm, he reached Khurhama Bus-Stand, where he halted till 8:10 pm to kill himself.
“He drove his vehicle further to Her-Khurhama near a transformer, where he halted the vehicle. There, out of mental anguish due to domestic issues with his wife, he suffocated his girl for around 2-3 minutes, as a result of which (she) died on spot. Iqbal drove back to Harden Crossing, where he parked his vehicle to the side, and with the body of (girl) in his arms, he reached the fire-wood shed next to his uncle’s house around 8:30 pm, the SSP said. “Iqbal placed the body in the firewood shed with chest facing upwards and then using the knife he slit her throat, so that the inmates of the houses adjacent to the firewood shed are put to blame, saving his skin.”
Manhas said that since the knife was not sharp, and as his hands were trembling out of fear and remorse, when he placed the knife on the throat and began to cut, it slid down & the throat was slit below the first mark.
The SSP said that blood gushed out and its spatters got on his hands, sleeves, and the bottom part of his pants, as he was in bent-position with the hands and legs close to the body while carrying out the inhumane act of slitting the throat around 8:40 pm.
“Iqbal left the crime scene, and then cleaned the knife and his hands in the stagnated water outside the fire-wood shed, next to the bathroom. He then proceeded to the vehicle and parked it at its usual location. Thereafter, he left for home, where he kept the knife back into the kitchen, and put on his Pheran. On seeing him without the girl, panic gripped the family and the family began searching for the girl,” Manhas said. “During the course of time, Iqbal along with few other persons reached Police Post Khurhama in his vehicle to lodge a missing report of the girl. During investigations, several suspects were zeroed in. Subsequently, a finger of suspicion tilted towards the family and during cross checking, the girl’s father started to emerge as prime suspect. Consequently, Iqbal confessed to the crime.”