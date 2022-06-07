Father, son drown in Kathua

Jammu: A father-son duo drowned while taking bath in Naaz-Phinnu river in Billawar area of Kathua district, police officials said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Ashok and his father Seva Ram.
“Ashok, who was grazing cattle in the nearby area along with his father, accidently slipped into deep waters while taking bath in Naaz-Phinnu river on Monday. Seeing him washing away in strong currents, his father also jumped into the fast flowing water. Unfortunately, both drowned,” police officials said. Later, the police with the help of locals retrieved their bodies. The police also registered a case in this connection.