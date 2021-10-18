Fatima Banoo first in Kargil to get ‘Ladakh resident’ certificate

Kargil: Fatima Banoo, a resident of Choskore village, became the first person in Kargil to receive the 'Ladakh resident' certificate as local authorities held special camps for issuance of the document across the district on Monday, officials said.

Kargil Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tsering Motup issued the first resident certificate at the tehsildar office here, they said.

Nearly three months after reserving all subordinate services for the local residents, the Ladakh administration on September 4 issued an order to temporarily define 'residents of Union territory' for the purpose of appointment to all the non-gazetted posts borne on the establishment of any department or service.

According to the Ladakh Resident Certificate Order 2021, any person who possesses a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority in Leh and Kargil or belongs to a category of persons who would have been eligible to be issued PRC by the competent authority would be eligible to receive the 'Resident Certificate'.