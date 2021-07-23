FC cautions against wasteful expenditure by departments

Jammu: Taking stringent note of wasteful expenditure incurred by the departments, the Finance department has directed the Administrative Secretaries to consider the “recoverability of the unauthorized, irregular expenditure.”

Financial Commissioner (FC), Finance Department A K Mehta, through a circular, cautioned the departments against “unauthorized, irregular and wasteful expenditure in execution of works, procurement of goods & services.” He warned that non compliance of this would result in appropriate disciplinary procedure against the concerned officers or officials.

He asserted that in terms of Rule 70 of GFR 2017, the Administrative Secretary of the department would be responsible and accountable for financial management of his department. “They shall have to ensure that the department follows government procurement procedure for execution of works, as well as, for procurement of services and supplies,” FC stated.