FC cautions against wasteful expenditure by departments

Jammu: Taking stringent note of wasteful expenditure incurred by the departments, the Finance department has directed the Administrative Secretaries to consider the “recoverability of the unauthorized, irregular expenditure.”
Financial Commissioner (FC), Finance Department A K Mehta, through a circular, cautioned the departments against “unauthorized, irregular and wasteful expenditure in execution of works, procurement of goods & services.” He warned that non compliance of this would result in appropriate disciplinary procedure against the concerned officers or officials.
He asserted that in terms of Rule 70 of GFR 2017, the Administrative Secretary of the department would be responsible and accountable for financial management of his department. “They shall have to ensure that the department follows government procurement procedure for execution of works, as well as, for procurement of services and supplies,” FC stated.
“Instances of wasteful expenditure incurred by the departments have come into the notice of the Finance department while conducting audits of the various offices. In a number of such cases the execution of works has been left halfway after incurring a significant amount of expenditure with no tangible outcome. Some works have been abandoned half way due to land dispute or due to lack of clearances, etc. Instances of materials procured but not utilized, machines/ equipment lying idle, advances issued but the materials not been received have also been noticed,” FC noted with concern in the circular.
He stated that effective steps needed to be taken to ensure that unauthorized, irregular and wasteful expenditure was avoided.
“All the Administrative Secretaries are therefore advised to direct their subordinate officers to avoid unauthorized, irregular and wasteful expenditure in execution of works, procurement of goods & services. The occurrence of such expenditure must be immediately reported and investigated without delay to determine the validity thereof. The recoverability of the unauthorized, irregular or wasteful expenditure must also be considered,” Mehta said in the circular.