FCSCA fixes rates for haircut in Kashmir

Srinagar: Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Kashmir has fixed rates for different services offered by barbers, including hair cutting and shaving.
An order issued by Director FCSCA reads “In suppression of all previous notifications issued on the subject by this Directorate and pursuant to Section-2 of the Consumer Protection Act-2019, I Dr Abdul Salam Mir, Director – Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Kashmir hereby revise and fix the wages/service charges for Hair Dressers in respect of Kashmir Division.”
“Simple Hair Cutting (Adult) Rs 55, Baby hair Cutting Rs 55, Children Hair Cutting Rs 50, Razor Hair Cutting, Rs 55, Simple Shave Rs 55, Khat Shave Rs 45, French Cut Rs 50, Threading full face Rs 45, Threading half face Rs 35," the notification reads. “This notification shall have an immediate effect,” it added.