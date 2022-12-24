FESTIVAL OF FORGIVENESS | LG greets people on Christmas

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a message, the LG said: "On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all and wish everyone a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year."
“Christmas epitomises the spirit of forgiveness and peace. It is an occasion to celebrate and imbibe Jesus Christ's message of brotherhood, compassion, and forgiveness. May the Christmas this year usher in peace, happiness and joy for all," the LG said.