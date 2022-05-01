Festive Fervour: Chenab region's oldest open air markets abuzz after 2 years

Bhadarwah: After remaining completely deserted for two years in a row due to pandemic forced restrictions, Chenab valley's historical and largest open air market- Seri Bazar also known as Chowgan became again abuzz with Eid shoppers and vendors this year after administration lifted most of the restrictions.
Bhadarwah's famous open air market became abuzz on Sunday just before the festival much to the relief of the worried business community.
As the auspicious Eid-ul-Fitr festival is closing in, all the markets and shopping centres of Chenab Valley especially that of the famous open market of Bhadarwah town have come alive with hordes of shoppers rushing for shopping a couple of days before Eid.
Famous open air market of Chenab Valley opened very early in the morning, as the scores of vendors were seen busy occupying a slot since midnight.
Shoppers from different areas of Bhadarwah, Bhalla, Thathri, Chirala and Gandoh thronged Fashion houses, boutique shops,market places and kiosks across the city markets in huge numbers and shopped till evening.
Shoppers were busy purchasing readymade clothing, crockery, electronics, eatables and other goods.
In Bhadarwah Valley's tertiary commercial hub, markets remained jampacked with shoppers moving one extreme of the market to another especially Seri Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Market, Khalro Market and Sadar Bazaar markets were abuzz.
Not only Muslims but a large number of non-muslims wait eagerly for pre-Eid shopping as one can get clothes, crockery, readymade and electronics at cheaper prices than the routine days.
People, especially villagers, keep on waiting for this festival all year because they get readymade clothes, crockery and electronics at very cheap rates that too in an open market. They probably do shopping for the whole family for almost a year.
Beside the excited shoppers, shopkeepers and vendors are smiling from ear to ear as after a large slump for two years due to the pandemic, their sales have increased many folds.
Apart from local businessmen ,dozens of vendors from neighbouring states including Punjab, Ludhiana, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana are doing brisk business.
A vendor from Ludhiana said that after two years of pandemic restrictions, we again established our stall in Bhadarwah. Thousands of people throng the open air market of Bhadarwah before Eid as they feel confident that they will get a better deal during these days. This is perhaps the reason that during these three days, sales are more than the entire year.
A female vendor Sunita from Punjab said that all of us are doing very good business at Bhadarwah as we keep waiting the whole year for the Eid festival, because we not only do good business but also enjoy the pleasant weather here.
Meanwhile locals criticised administration and police for their failure to manage traffic in view of the huge rush of people to the markets of Bhadarwah especially from Seri Bazaar to Passri Bus Stand.
Sajid Mir, a local youth from Bhadarwah said: "We are very excited about the Eid festival as after two years of restrictions, the happiness and excitement of festival is being witnessed in Bhadarwah as markets are abuzz with shoppers but administration should come up with a special plan to decongest the main hub and to help in smooth regulation of traffic and shopping simultaneously as earlier practices,".