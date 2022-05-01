Festive Fervour: Chenab region's oldest open air markets abuzz after 2 years

Bhadarwah: After remaining completely deserted for two years in a row due to pandemic forced restrictions, Chenab valley's historical and largest open air market- Seri Bazar also known as Chowgan became again abuzz with Eid shoppers and vendors this year after administration lifted most of the restrictions.

Bhadarwah's famous open air market became abuzz on Sunday just before the festival much to the relief of the worried business community.

As the auspicious Eid-ul-Fitr festival is closing in, all the markets and shopping centres of Chenab Valley especially that of the famous open market of Bhadarwah town have come alive with hordes of shoppers rushing for shopping a couple of days before Eid.

Famous open air market of Chenab Valley opened very early in the morning, as the scores of vendors were seen busy occupying a slot since midnight.