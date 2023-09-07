Festivity marks Janamashtami celebrations across Jammu

Jammu: Exuberant devotees, many of whom were observing fast, thronging tastefully decorated temples defined the spirit of Shri Krishna Janamashtami, which was being celebrated with religious fervour and festivity across Jammu on Thursday.
Since morning, the temples witnessed a huge rush of devotees patiently waiting to catch a glimpse of Lord Krishna and pay obeisance.
They enthusiastically participated in “Abhishek” (bathing) of idols of little Shri Krishna, who was later beautifully decked up and put in magnificent swings to be ritually swayed by the devotees.
“Dahi-Handi” contests, which witnessed lively participation of “Govindas” in temples and at some places in markets also added to the fervour of the day i.e., the birthday of Shri Krishna. One such event took place in Nanak Nagar area wherein hundreds of people, including passers-by enjoyed the event.
Throughout the day, the temples reverberated with prayers, which would continue till midnight. The celebrations would culminate with the distribution of “Charnamrit” and “prasad” during midnight and devotees breaking their fast.
In many parts of Jammu, like elsewhere in the country, the festival was celebrated yesterday also.
At many places, including Jammu city, Shobha Yatras were taken out. In Jammu city, a magnificent ‘Shobha Yatra’, organised by J&K Dharmarth Trust, was taken out yesterday to mark the festival.
Trust collaborated with Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Dharmik Yuvak Mandal for taking out Yatra, which depicted moments of Lord Krishna’s life.
Prior to Yatra, M K Ajatshatru Singh, Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust along with Mayor Rajinder Sharma, Ajay Sadhotra former minister, CCI president Arun Gupta, Parshotam Kumar Dadeechi, president of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Purnima Sharma, former Deputy Mayor participated in “Murti Poojan” at Shri Raghunath Ji temple. Thereafter, Rath Poojan and Dhwajarohan ceremonies were performed.
Members of Muslim community had also accorded a rousing reception to the Yatra enroute. The Shobha Yatra, which had started from the Shri Raghunathji temple after passing through various markets of old Jammu city, culminated also at Shri Raghunath Ji temple, amid tight security arrangements.
Similarly, the festival was being celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour in Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.