Festivity marks Janamashtami celebrations across Jammu

Jammu: Exuberant devotees, many of whom were observing fast, thronging tastefully decorated temples defined the spirit of Shri Krishna Janamashtami, which was being celebrated with religious fervour and festivity across Jammu on Thursday.

Since morning, the temples witnessed a huge rush of devotees patiently waiting to catch a glimpse of Lord Krishna and pay obeisance.

They enthusiastically participated in “Abhishek” (bathing) of idols of little Shri Krishna, who was later beautifully decked up and put in magnificent swings to be ritually swayed by the devotees.

“Dahi-Handi” contests, which witnessed lively participation of “Govindas” in temples and at some places in markets also added to the fervour of the day i.e., the birthday of Shri Krishna. One such event took place in Nanak Nagar area wherein hundreds of people, including passers-by enjoyed the event.

Throughout the day, the temples reverberated with prayers, which would continue till midnight. The celebrations would culminate with the distribution of “Charnamrit” and “prasad” during midnight and devotees breaking their fast.