FFRC bars private schools from unilaterally hiking fees

Srinagar: The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) of private schools in Jammu and Kashmir has censured the private schools for overcharging of tuition fees and has barred all the schools from giving a unilateral hike in the tuition fees of school-going children.

The Chairman FFRC, Justice (Redt) Sunil Hali in a fresh order has stated that the committee was receiving complaints that private schools in J&K were charging fees in excess of the fee approved by the committee.

"Complaints have been received that schools are making unilateral hikes in the fee structure at exorbitant rates and charging admission fees from students and parents, which is not permitted by the statute," the order reads.

Referring to a Supreme Court judgment, the FFRC chairman in his order has stated that all the educational institutions have their proposed fee structure before the committee, well in advance of the academic year, for scrutiny.

"The committee shall then decide whether the proposed fees are justified or constitute profiteering or capitation fees. Once the committee approves the fee structure, the institute cannot charge any other amount over and above the amount fixed as fees," the order reads.