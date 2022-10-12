FFRC directs Pvt schools to submit files by December 31 for fee fixation, regulation

Srinagar: The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) for the private schools of J&K Wednesday directed all the institutions to submit their school records by December 31 for fixation and regulation of fees in the institution for the upcoming academic session.

The fresh order to this effect has been issued by Chairman FFRC, Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar (former judge).

As per the FFRC order, the private schools were earlier asked to submit the school records by July 31 for fixation of the fees.

However, the date has been extended following the government's decision to adopt the uniform academic calendar wherein the new session would commence in March.

“Rule 8 A of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools (Fixation, Determination, and Regulation a Fee) Rules 2022, provides that private schools should submit a proposal to the committee on the pro forma as may be prescribed by the committee,” the FFRC order reads.

The order says that the proposal for fixation, determination, and regulation of fees for next year should be submitted three months before the next academic session starts.