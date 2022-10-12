FFRC directs Pvt schools to submit files by December 31 for fee fixation, regulation

Srinagar: The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) for the private schools of J&K Wednesday directed all the institutions to submit their school records by December 31 for fixation and regulation of fees in the institution for the upcoming academic session.
The fresh order to this effect has been issued by Chairman FFRC, Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar (former judge).
As per the FFRC order, the private schools were earlier asked to submit the school records by July 31 for fixation of the fees.
However, the date has been extended following the government's decision to adopt the uniform academic calendar wherein the new session would commence in March.
“Rule 8 A of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools (Fixation, Determination, and Regulation a Fee) Rules 2022, provides that private schools should submit a proposal to the committee on the pro forma as may be prescribed by the committee,” the FFRC order reads.
The order says that the proposal for fixation, determination, and regulation of fees for next year should be submitted three months before the next academic session starts.
The order reads that the academic session in the winter zone commences in November and the summer zone commences in April.
All the private schools of J&K were directed to submit the proposal along with all requisite documents as specified in the prescribed proforma including audited accounts of the last three years in terms of Rule 8 A and 8 C of the J&K Private Schools (Fixation, Determination, and Regulation of Fee) Rules 2022.
However, the government recently ordered the adoption of a uniform academic calendar and the session was shifted to March-April.
“In line with the uniform academic calendar, all private schools of J&K are directed to submit files for fixation and regulation of fee before December 31 (before three months from the commencement of the new academic session) along with the documents as prescribed in the proforma,” the order reads.
However, the FFRC Chairman has warned private schools that it would recommend to the appropriate authority to bar the private school from taking any new admission for the next academic year if they fail to submit the files within the given time.
“Recommendations will be given to imposing a fine equivalent to 10 percent of total revenue generated by the private school in the preceding year, as applicable,” the order reads.
It states that the committee would recommend to the appropriate authority to take over the management of the private school until it submits a proposal.
“Once the management of the private school has been taken over, the government should appoint an administrator not below the rank of the sub-divisional magistrate as the administrative head of the school to ensure its smooth functioning at the cost of the school fund,” the order reads. “During this period, no further development, procurement, construction activities related to education and safety of children will be made.”
The FFRC order reads that the committee would recommend the appropriate authority to withdraw permission and the recognition of such private school as per the laid down procedure.