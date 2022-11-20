FIFA World Cup 2022 starts in Qatar

Doha: The FIFA World Cup 2022 started on Sunday with much fanfare in Qatar.

Some of the best football players will be in action at the FIFA World Cup 2022 which be held across eight stadiums in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 32 teams from five confederations compete for the biggest prize in football.

The teams have been divided into eight groups of four (A to H) and only the top two teams will advance to the knockout stages. As many as 64 matches will be played during the course of 29 days, also making it the shortest 32-team FIFA World Cup in history.