FILM SHOOT CANCELLATION IN GULMARG | Stakeholders call it ‘unfortunate incident’

President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Farooq A Kuthoo said that not having a single-window clearance in Kashmir was tragic.

“The LG’s administration should ensure cooperation and support to the local line producers and film units visiting Kashmir to shoot so that they can promote this place,” he said.

Owner of Euphoria Travels in Srinagar, Irshad Ahmad Hazari said that this was not the first time that they had witnessed such a behaviour of the officials.

“We have been made to move from pillar to post to get shooting permissions. We have to beg the DCs and other officials for permission,” he said. “The government calls it single-window clearance for film shooting in Kashmir but one needs to go to multiple departments for permissions. Usually, they don’t facilitate things until some influential people call them.”