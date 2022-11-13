Film unit cancels shoot after CEO GDA, staff’s ‘misbehaviour’

“We had to shoot a song for the film in Gulmarg and wanted to show the snowfall. On November 7, there was the prediction of snowfall and we had already decided to go to Gulmarg on the day to shoot,” Malik said. “Our line producer had informed the CEO GDA office through WhatsApp and email on November 4 that we have to shoot in Gulmarg on November 7 as we didn’t want to miss showcasing snowfall in the film.”

The letter written to the CEO GDA by the production house, a copy of which is also with Greater Kashmir, reads that they want permission to shoot the music videos on November 7.

On reaching Gulmarg in the morning, the unit was looking for spots to shoot.

“A few hours later, the CEO of GDA and his officials came on our set and told us that we can’t shoot there as we don’t have any permission. But we presented the DC Baramulla’s permission which he denied saying he doesn’t accept DC’s permission,” Malik said.