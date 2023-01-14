FINAL ULTIMATUM | Sharks who grabbed State land under the hammer

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has occasionally revealed the names of powerful politicians and businessmen who are in possession of sizable amounts of state land or land that was transferred under the now-defunct Roshni scheme. However, the government has now set a deadline of January 31 to remove all encroachments from this land.

All Deputy Commissioners in J&K have been instructed by the government to guarantee that all encroachments from state property, including Roshni and Kahcharai, are removed by the end of the current month and to submit a compliance report.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Department of Revenue, has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that all encroachments on state land, including Roshni and Kahcharai land, are removed to the extent of 100 percent by January 31, 2023.

The Commissioner Secretary of Revenue has also instructed the Deputy Commissioners to develop a daily anti-encroachment drive strategy and designate Additional Deputy Commissioners as District Nodal Officers for coordination and efficient drive implementation.

Official sources said that the encroachment list involves highly influential persons of J&K including politicians from all major political parties and businessmen who have taken prized locations for peanuts.