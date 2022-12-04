FINALISING STRATEGIES FOR G-20 SUMMIT | Centre to convene APM today

New Delhi: The Centre is convening an all-party meeting on Monday to solicit suggestions, discuss, and finalise strategies for the G-20 summit which India will host in September next year.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited presidents of nearly 40 parties to the meeting, which would also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.
Beginning this month, the Centre is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country including Hyderabad.
The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of state or government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.
Several G20 meetings would be held in various parts of the country.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee, who would arrive in Delhi later on Sunday, would be part of the APM.
However, Banerjee said she would participate in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as West Bengal Chief Minister.
Indonesia had earlier this month handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit with Prime Minister Modi terming it a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.
G20 or the Group of 20 is an inter-governmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies comprising Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).