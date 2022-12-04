FINALISING STRATEGIES FOR G-20 SUMMIT | Centre to convene APM today

New Delhi: The Centre is convening an all-party meeting on Monday to solicit suggestions, discuss, and finalise strategies for the G-20 summit which India will host in September next year.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited presidents of nearly 40 parties to the meeting, which would also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Beginning this month, the Centre is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country including Hyderabad.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of state or government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.