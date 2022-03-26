Finance Deptt accords sanction to authorisation of 100% Revenue, Capex budget

March 31, 2021 order stipulates the conditions for the utilization of the Revenue budget. These conditions specify that the Controlling Officers will ensure that all budgetary allocations are strictly as per Demand for Grants and funds shall be released through BEAMS.

They will immediately release the funds to the line departments within a period of one week from the date of authorization of funds by the Finance Department.

The BEAMS Administrator at the Administrative Department level will report compliance to the Finance Department on a monthly basis and the expenditure will be made strictly in accordance with GFR 2017.

All the procurements of Goods and Services will be made through GeM portal in terms of relevant provisions of GFR 2017, Manual for Procurement of Goods 2017 and Manual for Procurement of Consultancy and other Services 2017. No diversion will be made under any pretext unless expressly authorized by the Finance Department.