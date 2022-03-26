Finance Deptt accords sanction to authorisation of 100% Revenue, Capex budget

Jammu: J&K Finance Department on Saturday accorded sanction to the authorization of 100 percent Revenue and Capex budget out of Revised Estimates (RE) 2021-22 through BEAMS within the appropriation approved by the Parliament for the current financial year.
“Sanction is accorded to the authorization of 100 percent Revenue and Capex budget including District Capex out of Revised Estimates 2021-22 through Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (BEAMS) within the appropriation approved by the Parliament vide ‘The Jammu & Kashmir Appropriation Act, 2022 No 4 of 2022, dated March 25, 2022 for the current financial year 2021-22,” read an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo.
In case of the Revenue budget, authorization has been made vis-a-vis all detailed heads excluding those in respect of which economy or austerity measures have been imposed by the Finance Department.
As per order, releases under the detailed heads viz., 046 -purchase of vehicle; 003-LTC; 054-furniture and furnishings; 201-interest; 216-purchase of power; 311- cost price of food grains; 411- refunds; 799-suspense debit and 1076-Disaster Response Fund shall be made on case to case basis.
Similarly, authorization of 100 percent was made vis-a-vis all detailed heads of the Capital budget including District Capex, out of RE-2021-22.
The utilization of Revenue and Capex budget so authorized, however, will be subject to the conditions as already stipulated vide Government Order N0.117-F of 2021 dated March 31, 2021 and Government Order No.121-F of 2021 dated April 1, 2021.
As per the order, the authorization of Revised Estimates 2021-22 will also be subject to the expenditure management restriction, economy or austerity measures and rationalization of expenditure imposed vide Government Order No.321-F of 2021 dated December 6, 2021 except in respect of detailed heads or components for which the relaxation has been conveyed by the Finance Department from time to time.
March 31, 2021 order stipulates the conditions for the utilization of the Revenue budget. These conditions specify that the Controlling Officers will ensure that all budgetary allocations are strictly as per Demand for Grants and funds shall be released through BEAMS.
They will immediately release the funds to the line departments within a period of one week from the date of authorization of funds by the Finance Department.
The BEAMS Administrator at the Administrative Department level will report compliance to the Finance Department on a monthly basis and the expenditure will be made strictly in accordance with GFR 2017.
All the procurements of Goods and Services will be made through GeM portal in terms of relevant provisions of GFR 2017, Manual for Procurement of Goods 2017 and Manual for Procurement of Consultancy and other Services 2017. No diversion will be made under any pretext unless expressly authorized by the Finance Department.
All the government transactions will be made through electronic mode without involving any cash transactions in the Government offices or other offices which are directly or indirectly controlled by the Government, excepting for few small denominations.
The advance drawal of funds in respect of Grant-in-Aid to Autonomous Bodies or PSUs or Boards etc. will be simultaneously processed with the fund release proposals by the Departments containing the details of available bank balances, status of holding BODs meeting, status of updation of annual accounts and status of previous UCs. The ban on engagement of casual workers, need based workers, daily wagers etc will continue to be in force.
April 1, 2021 order stipulates the conditions for utilization of funds under Capex budget. The conditions specify that all the Administrative Secretaries will furnish the Works Plan (project or activity wise) duly approved by the competent authority.
The Director Finance or Director Planning or Financial Advisor or CAO or Joint Director Planning of all Administrative Departments will be personally responsible for furnishing the authorization of Capex Budget.
In respect of district sector projects, CPO or AO of each district will be responsible for furnishing the hard and soft copies of the works plan within the stipulated time once the same is approved by the competent authority for uploading on BEAMS.
In terms of Rule-136(1) of GFR 2017, no works will be commenced or liability incurred in connection with it until administrative approval has been obtained from the appropriate authority in each case; sanction to incur expenditure has been obtained from the competent authority and a properly detailed design has been sanctioned besides other conditions.
Tenders should be invited and processed in accordance with rules and each work should be 100 percent physically verified and third party test inspections will be conducted in respect of high value works. The photographs with Geo-tagging should be made available for uploading and record. The e-tenders will be invited for the entire project cost.
Besides all development or Capex release orders issued by the Administrative Departments to the respective controlling officers should invariably have the condition that the Departments will refrain from making fresh engagements under projects/schemes. The capital outlay should not be used for revenue expenditure.
December 6, 2021 order reiterates “balanced pace of expenditure.” It also called for “complete ban on official dinners and lunches, except those hosted by the Chief Secretary and the Lieutenant Governor or with the specific approval of the latter.”
Besides, it banned holding of meetings and conferences at private hotels and imposed restrictions on procurement of furniture. 10 percent economy cuts on “OE, LTC, Telephone, POL, Research & Survey and Hospitality & Sumptuary”; “conduct of camps and seminars” and “travel expenses” were part of the austerity measures announced by the Finance department vide this order for all departments and autonomous bodies funded by it.
As per order, no amount should be released in advance (in the last month) with the exception of the advance payments to contractors under terms of duly executed contracts so that government would not renege on its legal or contractual obligations or any loans or advances to government servants etc. or private individuals as a measure of relief and rehabilitation as per service conditions or on compassionate grounds or any other exceptional case with the approval of the Finance Department.
As per guidelines, no furniture will be procured out of the available funds except in case of newly established offices with the concurrence of the Finance Department. The old unserviceable furniture would be auctioned and auction proceeds deposited as ‘Miscellaneous Revenue.’