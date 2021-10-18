Financial miseries back home hold many non-local labourers in Kashmir

Baramulla: To Vishal Kumar, a non-local labourer from UP, leaving Kashmir ahead of his usual schedule, will cost him over twenty thousand rupees on account of loss of earnings here, which he simply cannot bear. “So I have decided to stay here till the end of November,” he says.

Vishal has borrowed around rupees one lakh from a private money lender in Gorakhpur, UP, for construction of his one-room dwelling with the hope that he will repay the debt soon after his return from Kashmir in the last week of November.

“Returning a month earlier now, means I won’t be able to repay the debt. This will give the lender an excuse to grab my property. The private money lenders are brute; they don’t leave their money or interest come what may,” said Vishal.