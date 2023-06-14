Finish all work on Baltal route before Amarnath Yatra: LG

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday urged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to mobilise resources and finish all works on the Baltal route before commencement of the Amarnath Yatra.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG visited Baltal on Wednesday and reviewed the status of preparedness of the Amarnath Yatra through Baltal route.
Before on-site inspection, a review meeting was held at Sonamarg that was attended by, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; and senior SASB officials, civil administration, Police, CAPFs, and Army.
Sinha took appraisal of the arrangements put in place for healthcare, electricity, communication, water supply and sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, security grid and all other basic necessities for the yatris.
He directed the officials to ensure that the Amarnath Yatra base camp has an adequate number of doctors, staff, equipment, medicines, and oxygen cylinders.
The LG instructed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to mobilise resources and finish all works before commencement of the yatra.
“Since yatra is in difficult terrain at an altitude where the oxygen levels are low, healthcare facilities and round the clock care should be ensured,” he said.
Sinha impressed upon the officials to ensure communication services on yatra route and night air services.
He directed for fitting tented accommodations with fire extinguishing equipment.
“Overall arrangements for the yatra have been upgraded. All the concerned departments should take necessary steps for making the yatra convenient, safe, and hassle-free,” the LG said.
At the yatra base camp in Baltal, he inspected the ongoing work at DRDO’s Hospital and other facilities for the yatris.
Sinha was informed that the hospital would be made functional by June 17.
Secretary Tourism Department, Syed Abid Rasheed; Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Raghav Langer; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Shyambir were also present on the occasion.