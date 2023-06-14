Finish all work on Baltal route before Amarnath Yatra: LG

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday urged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to mobilise resources and finish all works on the Baltal route before commencement of the Amarnath Yatra.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG visited Baltal on Wednesday and reviewed the status of preparedness of the Amarnath Yatra through Baltal route.

Before on-site inspection, a review meeting was held at Sonamarg that was attended by, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; and senior SASB officials, civil administration, Police, CAPFs, and Army.

Sinha took appraisal of the arrangements put in place for healthcare, electricity, communication, water supply and sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, security grid and all other basic necessities for the yatris.