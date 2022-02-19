FIR to be registered against children in conflict with law only in heinous offence

With regard to procedure in relation to children in conflict with law vis-a-vis pre-production action of police and other agencies, the Rules provide that the power to apprehend (the children) will only be exercised with regard to heinous offences, unless it “is in the best interest of the child.”

For all other cases involving petty and serious offences and cases where apprehending the child is not necessary in the interest of the child, the police or SJPU or CWPO will forward the information regarding the nature of offence alleged to be committed by the child along with his social background report to the Board. He will intimate the parents or guardian of the child as to when the child is to be produced for hearing before the Board.

“When a child alleged to be in conflict with law is apprehended by the police, the police officer concerned shall place the child under the charge of the Special Juvenile Police Unit or the Child Welfare Police Officer. The latter (CWPO) shall immediately inform the parents or guardian of the child that the child has been apprehended along with the address of the Board where the child will be produced and the date and time when the parents or guardian need to be present before the Board,” the Rules specify.