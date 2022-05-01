Fire breaks out at Law Deptt in Civil Secretariat Jammu

Jammu: An accidental fire today broke out at the clerical hall of the Law Department in the Civil Secretariat in Jammu on Sunday.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the reason of the blaze was yet not known but when the fire spread in the clerical hall, the fire and emergency department rushed their team to the spot.
The fire tenders were pressed into service and they doused the fire and saved the majority of records, although there are apprehensions that some of the records were gutted in the fire and four computers are also believed to have been damaged.
“The hall was engulfed with fire. Now FSL team has come and they are taking samples to ascertain factual reason for the fire incident,” said an official who was monitoring the incident and informed that the police investigation into the incident will reveal the reason for the fire incident.