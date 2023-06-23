Firing on LoC in Poonch creates panic

Rajouri: Security forces in Poonch Friday launched an operation in some villages close to the Line of Control (LoC) after a firing incident at forward locations in Chakan-da-Bagh area with apprehension of an infiltration attempt looming large.

Official sources said that an incident of firing on the LoC took place after which security forces launched an operation in areas along the LoC.

"At forward locations on LoC in Poonch district including near Chakan-Da-Bagh, the incident of firing has taken place with Indian Army troops also resorting to firing. The exact reason for this firing is not clear but apprehensions of an infiltration attempt by terrorists looms large,” official sources said.