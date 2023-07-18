First batch of Hajj pilgrims arrives in Kashmir

Budgam: The first batch of 316 Hajj pilgrims arrived in Kashmir on their return from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and were received at the Srinagar International Airport by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on their arrival, the divisional commissioner welcomed and greeted the pilgrims on performing Hajj and for their successful culmination of the holy journey.

During interaction with the pilgrims, he enquired about the arrangements made for their smooth and peaceful pilgrimage.

He also took stock of arrangements for the smooth arrival of pilgrims and instructed the concerned to ensure comfortable and hassle-free movement of pilgrims towards their respective places.

The divisional commissioner was accompanied by DIG Central Kashmir, Sujit Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Akshay Labroo; SSP Budgam, Tahir Gillani; ADDC Akramullah Tak; Executive Officer J&K Hajj Committee, Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi; Hajj authorities and others.

The spokesman said that on the occasion, the pilgrims thanked the LG’s administration for making elaborate arrangements for their smooth pilgrimage.