First battalion of J&K celebrates its 150th anniversary

Jammu: The first battalion of Jammu and Kashmir, famous for taking part in the two world wars, celebrated the 150th anniversary of its raising day at Dalhousie Military Station, a defence official on Friday said.

Raised by Maharaja Ranbir Singh on 13 April 1873 at Satwari Lines in Jammu, the battalion has earned the title of Saviours of Poonch' for its bravery in battle of Poonch', and was awarded battle honour of Poonch and Theatre honour of Jammu and Kashmir.

"First battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (Raghu Partap) celebrated its 150th raising day on 13th April 2022 at Dalhousie Military Station", a defence spokesperson said.