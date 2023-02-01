First budget of Amritkal will create strong foundation to fulfill grand vision of developed India: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that the first budget in the Amrit Kaal of India had established a strong base to fulfill the aspirations and resolutions of a developed India.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here on the Press Information Bureau quoted the PM as saying that this budget gives priority to the deprived and strives to fulfill the dreams of the aspirational society, the poor, villages and the middle class.

The PM congratulated the Finance Minister and her team for a historic budget.

He termed the traditional artisans like carpenters, lohar (ironsmiths) Sunar (goldsmiths), Kumhars (potters), sculptors and many others as the creator of the nation.