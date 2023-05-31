First flight of J&K Hajj pilgrims to leave on June 7

Srinagar: The first flight of pilgrims for the Hajj-2023 from Jammu and Kashmir would leave for Jeddah International Airport from June 7, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that two flights would leave every day for Jeddah International Airport from Srinagar International Airport from June 7 and each would carry 315 pilgrims in separate schedules.

The official said that the first flight would depart from Srinagar Airport at 3 pm while the second flight would depart at 7 pm on the same day.

"The pilgrims who have been allotted their seats in first flight (3 pm) will have to report to Srinagar Hajj House at 10 am while those going in second flight will have to report to Hajj House at 2 pm," Executive Officer J&K Hajj Committee Abdul Salam Mir told Greater Kashmir.