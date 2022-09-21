FIRST IN J&K | Doctors at Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar perform rare surgical procedure

Srinagar, Sep 21: In a rare achievement, a team of doctors at Super Speciality Hospital, Government Medical College Srinagar performed endoscopic ultrasonography-guided biliary drainage (EUS-BD) or Choledochoduodenostomy (CDD) for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir.

The EUS-BD technique is an effective and efficient procedure to achieve biliary drainage among patients with malignant biliary obstruction after ERCP failure.

It involves accessing the biliary tree with a fine-needle aspiration needle and guidewire, creating a fistulous tract with cautery and or dilation, and ultimately deploying a decompressing stent under endosonographic and fluoroscopic visualisation.