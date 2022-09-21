FIRST IN J&K | Doctors at Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar perform rare surgical procedure

Srinagar, Sep 21: In a rare achievement, a team of doctors at Super Speciality Hospital, Government Medical College Srinagar performed endoscopic ultrasonography-guided biliary drainage (EUS-BD) or Choledochoduodenostomy (CDD) for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir.
The EUS-BD technique is an effective and efficient procedure to achieve biliary drainage among patients with malignant biliary obstruction after ERCP failure.
It involves accessing the biliary tree with a fine-needle aspiration needle and guidewire, creating a fistulous tract with cautery and or dilation, and ultimately deploying a decompressing stent under endosonographic and fluoroscopic visualisation.
The EUS-BD was performed by a team of doctors led by HOD Gastroenterology and Hepatology Super Speciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh, Srinagar, Dr Showkat Ahmad Kadla.
The entire procedure was successfully done in presence of the Medical Superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital, GMC, Dr Jahangir Bakshi, and the anesthesia team led by Dr Rukhsana.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Dr Kadla said that he along with his team of doctors successfully performed the first-of-its-kind surgery in Kashmir.
“We have successfully done EUS-BD on a 72-year-old patient from Pattan. The patient was admitted to the Medical Gastroenterology Ward at Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar with obstructive jaundice,” he said.
Dr Kadla said that the patient was doing well and had no complications now as otherwise reported in many such cases.
“I was very excited to perform EUS-BD so that the patient doesn't need to go outside for treatment. We had no proper equipment to perform EUS-BD. But I talked to my doctor friends outside Kashmir and arranged the surgical equipment to perform the EUS-BD successfully,” he said.
As per the doctors, on evaluation, the patient was found to have periampullary growth with liver metastases.
“ERCP was tried for palliative drainage but was not possible as the growth had occupied the entire lumen of duodenum,” they said.
As per the doctors, the patient was doing well and would be discharged on Thursday.
“This procedure is the first of its kind in Kashmir. Previously, these patients had to go to New Delhi for treatment which would cost them Rs 2 to 3 lakh. However, here the cost was zero, as the stent was placed under a golden card scheme and the accessories were donated by the doctors of Medical Gastroenterology Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar,” officials said.