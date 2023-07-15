First national conference of apple farmers begins in Shopian

Shopian: The first two-day national conference of apple farmers organised by the Apple Farmers’ Federation of India (AFFI) began in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

Around 200 delegates from apple-rich areas participated in the conference.

Addressing a news conference, senior CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said that last year an apple workshop was organised by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Kissan Tehreek to deliberate upon the issues confronting the apple farmers across the apple producing states of the country.

“The workshop was attended by the experts from the top-tier universities and research institutes,” he said.

Tarigami said that it was decided during that workshop to launch an organised movement to save the apple farmers.

“Unless the apple farmers converge under one banner and raise a united voice, their just demands will not be fulfilled,” Tarigami said.