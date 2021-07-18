First night flight to take off from Jammu on July 23

Jammu: Night operation of commercial flights at Jammu airport is all set to begin from July 23. To be operated by a private airliner Go Air, the maiden late evening air flight will take off from Jammu for Delhi.

This was confirmed by the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday through a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

“News that should bring Cheer to all. After our constant persuasion for the last 5 years, it has been decided to operate a late evening Air Flight between JAMMU and DELHI, most likely from Friday, 23rd July. Go Air has agreed for it. Thanks PM Narendra Modi ji, you have always been generous to J&K,” Dr Singh tweeted.

Earlier on July 11, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer had reviewed the preparations, regarding night landing of flights, underway at Jammu airport.