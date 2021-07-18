First night flight to take off from Jammu on July 23

Jammu: Night operation of commercial flights at Jammu airport is all set to begin from July 23. To be operated by a private airliner Go Air, the maiden late evening air flight will take off from Jammu for Delhi.
This was confirmed by the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday through a tweet on his official Twitter handle.
“News that should bring Cheer to all. After our constant persuasion for the last 5 years, it has been decided to operate a late evening Air Flight between JAMMU and DELHI, most likely from Friday, 23rd July. Go Air has agreed for it. Thanks PM Narendra Modi ji, you have always been generous to J&K,” Dr Singh tweeted.
Earlier on July 11, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer had reviewed the preparations, regarding night landing of flights, underway at Jammu airport.
As per the airport authorities, the night landing facility is the runway approach lighting system, which includes a series of light bars with strobe lights installed at the end of the runway. This runway system equipped with the Instrument Landing System (ILS) was already installed and commissioned at Jammu airport.
Besides ILS, it is important to have lighting along the runway edge, so that pilots landing at night are able to make visual contact and align the aircraft with the centre of the runway. Regarding the operationalisation of night landing of flights at Jammu airport, the proper arrangements for lighting and back up to facilitate smooth landing of the aircrafts have also been put in place.
At present around 17 flights are being handled at the Airport which shall increase with the night flying facility. The work on expansion of Jammu airport is also underway.
As per the authorities, the additional 1300 feet long airstrip work is scheduled to be completed by August 31, 2021.