First-of-its-kind air show along Dal banks on Sep 26

The Div Com said that in order to provide a platform to the youth, the Tribal Affairs Department during the forthcoming exhibition will shortlist 30 to 40 youngsters from different Tribal communities. “The shortlisted youth will be provided free pilot training,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the Divisional Commissioner recently chaired a meeting of stakeholders of the air show and exhibition. The Div Com also held an on spot visit to SKICC for arrangements to be put in place for the successful and smooth conduct of the air show.

As per minutes of the meeting, during the air show, there would be an air display by Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team, Paramotor and powered hand-glider display, Flypast by Mig-21 Bison, Aerobatics by Su-30 Aircraft. “Besides, the air show will also include Akashganga skydiving display, IAF symphony orchestra display, motivational photo exhibition,” the official document said.

During the meeting it was decided that the government as well as the private schools in Srinagar and surrounding areas of 10 kilometers are to be invited for the event so that 3000 students including 500 from government schools attend the show. It said a full dress rehearsal of the event is planned on September 25. As per the Div Com, there would be career stalls installed at SKICC for “creating more awareness about the aviation sector and Air Force”. “The way focus at the famous Bengaluru Air Show is to showcase aviation technology, our Air Show is concentrating to highlight career opportunities in this sector,” said Pole.

The high profile guests to be present at the air show among others are: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, civil dignitaries, defence service officers, AOC-in-C Western Air Command, the minutes of the meeting on the show stated.

It said manpower and machinery is to be deployed for extensive cleaning of the venue from September 23 to 27 for which extensive cleaning is to be carried out for full dress rehearsal and the main event.